UCB RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Reference: 20250616

Release date: 19 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UNICREDIT BANK SA

The operation will support the intermediary in financing eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in Romania, including innovative projects.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in Romania by providing term loans.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 8/10/2025