PIRAEUS BANK L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Release date: 24 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPIRAEUS BANK SA
Location
Description
The operation is a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. At least 50% of the total amount will target enterprises active in the security and defence sector.
Objectives
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps in Greece, with a focus on companies that are active in the security and defence sector.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 12/11/2025
