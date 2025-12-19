CIB G4M MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Reference: 20250599

Release date: 26 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CIB BANK ZRT

The Growth for MidCaps (G4M) linked risk sharing guarantee will enable the intermediary to provide new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Hungary.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries in Hungary and, potentially, in other EU Member States.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 280 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 19/12/2025