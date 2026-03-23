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BDM MCC LOAN FOR COHESION SMES & MIDCAPS

Reference: 20250577
Release date: 27 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BDM BANCA SPA,MEDIOCREDITO CENTRALE - BANCA DEL MEZZOGIORNO SPA

Location

Description

This funding line for Medio Credito Centrale Banca del Mezzogiorno Group (MCC - BdM) will support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in Italian cohesion regions. 30% of the total new loan portfolio that MCC - BdM commits to originate will be allocated to the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. While the operation sets a 60% cohesion target, it is reasonably expected that the real allocation to businesses in Italian cohesion regions will exceed this threshold.

Objectives

The funding line, structured as a subscription to a senior note within a Residential Mortgage Asset-Backed Securities (RMBS) framework promoted by Banca del Mezzogiorno MedioCredito Centrale Group (MCC-BdM), will be deployed to support Italian SMEs and MidCaps in addressing both investment and working capital needs. In line with MCC's strategic mandate, the operation will prioritise lending to businesses located in Italy's Cohesion regions namely Southern and Insular areas which will account for at least 60% of the new portfolio target. Furthermore, 30% of the new lending will be earmarked for enterprises operating in the agri-food and bioeconomy sectors, reflecting a targeted focus on sustainable and innovation-driven industries. This initiative complements MCC's role as a regionally focused financial intermediary and reinforces its mission to promote industrial and economic development in structurally disadvantaged areas of Southern Italy. The EIB's participation will enhance MCC's capacity to deliver on this mandate, while also supporting the Italian Government's strategic initiative "ZES Unica" (Single Special Economic Zone), aimed at fostering investment and competitiveness in the South.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 25/03/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 March 2026
25 March 2026

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Italy Credit lines