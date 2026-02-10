A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II

Release date: 25 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryA2A SPA
Location
Description
The project is an investment programme (the "Project") for the reinforcement and modernisation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks in Italy, in the municipalities within the Metropolitan City of Milan, during the period 2026-2030.
Objectives
The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the resilience of the network, the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 303 million
Environmental aspects
The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages below the threshold for screening set out in the national legislation, as per the provisions of Article 4(3) of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. As a result, none of the schemes will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards.
Procurement
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Signed - 13/03/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).