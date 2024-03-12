A0 MOTORWAY EU CO-FINANCING

Reference: 20250569

Release date: 5 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ROMANIA

The project concerns the construction of the northern section of the A0 motorway, forming the Bucharest ring road, for a total length of 49.5 km, co-financed by the EU and part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network on the Rhine–Danube European Transport Corridor. This will enhance road accessibility, connectivity, and safety, while improving traffic flow and living conditions in the Bucharest area. The Project is also expected to support military mobility and contribute to Climate Action objectives.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance road accessibility, connectivity, and safety, while improving traffic flow and living conditions in the Bucharest metropolitan area. The project will generate economic benefits from travel time savings, alongside safety improvements. It will also support military mobility and contribute to Climate Action objectives.

Comments

The project is divided into four lots for implementation. Works commenced between 2021 and 2023 across the different lots. Lot 2 was opened to traffic in November 2023. Completion and start of operations for the remaining lots are scheduled between 2026 and 2027.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 380 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1073 million

Environmental aspects

The project falls under the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was completed for the entire alignment, resulting in the main EIA Decision No. 4/13.05.2010, which was revised on 12.03.2024. As part of the revised 2022-2024 EIA procedure, an Appropriate Assessment was conducted for the section potentially affecting the Natura 2000 site "ROSCI0308 and ROSPA0122 Lacul si Padurea Cernica". The competent authority concluded that, with the proposed mitigation measures, the project will not adversely affect the integrity of the Natura 2000 site. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 28/11/2025