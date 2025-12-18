TOURS METROPOLE DEVELOPPEMENT URBAIN

Release date: 9 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTOURS METROPOLE VAL DE LOIRE
Location
Description
The project is structured as a multi-sector Framework Loan (FL) to support the multi-sector investment programme of Tours Metropole Val de Loire. This entails urban renewal and regeneration schemes, water management and social infrastructure as well as sustainable mobility in line with the borrower's climate agenda.
Objectives
The FL will support the implementation of the promoter urban development/renewal and climate strategies. It will include among others the construction, upgrade or refurbishment of public infrastructure comprising i.a. the following eligible sectors: open spaces and green areas, climate adaptation, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, water management schemes and social infrastructure.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million
Environmental aspects
The project will be implemented in line with the requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Furthermore, for new and refurbished buildings, the promoter will ensure that the project is implemented in line with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. If applicable, the project will have to comply with the requirement of the EU Water Framework Directive. Finally, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and adaptation, pollution prevention, protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.
Procurement
The promoter will ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 18/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).