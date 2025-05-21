BIHOR COUNTY ROAD NETWORK REHABILITATION& SAFETY

Release date: 15 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCONSILIUL JUDETEAN BIHOR
Location
Description
Improvements of direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, safety and climate change resilience through construction of the DJ767L Biharia bypass and DJ767K Biharia-Paleu connecting road and upgrade and rehabilitation of sections of the DJ763 Padi?-Ic Ponor and DJ795 Salonta-Tinca .
Objectives
The investments aim to enhance mobility and accessibility on county roads through the construction, upgrade and rehabilitation of local roads in the Bihor County. These improvements will ensure direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, as well as improved safety and climate change resilience.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 77 million
Environmental aspects
All project components fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been screened out by the competent authority. For all components, the screening-out decisions have been issued.
Procurement
The promoter is a public contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU. Works, service and supply contracts shall be procured in accordance with national laws and in-line with the EU Public Procurement Directives.
Status
Under appraisal - 21/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).