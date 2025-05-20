ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Release date: 29 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Location
Description
The loan will support Intesa Sanpaolo in providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy. At least 25% of the allocations will be dedicated to projects that meet the eligibility criteria for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. In addition, part of the facility will target companies located in Italian Cohesion regions.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 31/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).