NAPOLI SUSTAINABLE CITY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Reference: 20250516

Release date: 29 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMUNE DI NAPOLI

Framework Loan to co-finance multi-sector schemes supporting Urban Development and Climate Strategies.

Objectives

The Project is structured as a multi-sector municipal Framework Loan (FL) to support selected, eligible investments, or schemes, from the multi-annual and multi-scheme investment plan of Naples, supporting the city in the implementation of its urban development and climate strategies. The Project will include, among others, the construction, upgrade or refurbishment of public infrastructure, comprising, among others, the following eligible sectors: open spaces and green areas, climate adaptation, sustainable mobility, energy efficiency (EE), cultural facilities, as well as investments in social facilities (e.g., shelters, etc.).

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 45 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 90 million

Environmental aspects

The Project will be implemented in line with the requirements of the applicable environmental legislation, mainly: EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Furthermore, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter will ensure that the Project is implemented in line with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings. In case of being applicable, the Project will have to comply with the requirement of the EU Water Framework Directive. Finally, the Project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, pollution prevention, and protection and restoration of biodiversity & ecosystems.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 30/07/2025