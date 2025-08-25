KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

Release date: 24 February 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryKLAIPEDA STATE SEAPORT AUTHORITY
Location
Description
The Project supports several investments aimed at the modernisation and expansion of the Core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Port of Klaipėda, located on the Baltic–Black Sea–Aegean and North Sea–Baltic European Transport Corridors, in a less developed region of Lithuania.
Objectives
The aim is to develop the port into an innovative hub for port services, the maritime industry, and green energy. The project comprises thirteen components that will support maritime transport development, the port’s energy transition, military mobility, and the offshore renewable energy sector.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 201 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 25/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).