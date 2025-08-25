KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

Reference: 20250497

Release date: 24 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

KLAIPEDA STATE SEAPORT AUTHORITY

The Project supports several investments aimed at the modernisation and expansion of the Core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Port of Klaipėda, located on the Baltic–Black Sea–Aegean and North Sea–Baltic European Transport Corridors, in a less developed region of Lithuania.

Objectives

The aim is to develop the port into an innovative hub for port services, the maritime industry, and green energy. The project comprises thirteen components that will support maritime transport development, the port’s energy transition, military mobility, and the offshore renewable energy sector.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 201 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 25/08/2025