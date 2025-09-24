COMMERZBANK PAN-EU POWER GRID PACKAGE

Reference: 20250488

Release date: 24 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMMERZBANK AG

The project will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation linked risk-sharing ("LRS") transaction with the financial intermediary. It will enable new investment in the European power grid through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds, associated with supply contracts of manufacturers of power grid equipment in the InvestEU countries.

Objectives

The objective is to support the expansion and enhancement of the EU power grid by increasing the capacity of the financial intermediaries to provide advance payment and performance bonds in relation to the supply of power-grid components.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 2000 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal