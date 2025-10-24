Search EN menu
 
At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

SSA-BASED MANUFACTURING OF BEDNETS (HDX)

Reference: 20250440
Release date: 4 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

PROTEQ HEALTH SARL

Location

Description

The project entails local manufacturing of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria. It will leverage a novel proprietary automation technology for manufacturing of ITNs being developed in Europe and a strategic partnership with a leading European chemical manufacturing company to reduce costs, enabling cost-competitive Africa-based production and ITNs affordability, accessibility and supply security for effective malaria control in Africa.

Objectives

The aim is to support local ITN manufacturing in Africa using a novel and proprietary European manufacturing automation technology. This technology reduces labour-intensive portions of the ITN production process, reducing costs and improving affordability and accessibility of ITNs for malaria control in Africa.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB will require that the Project is in line with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Status

Under appraisal - 24/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Nigeria Regional - East Africa Industry