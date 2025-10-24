SSA-BASED MANUFACTURING OF BEDNETS (HDX)

Release date: 4 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPROTEQ HEALTH SARL
Location
Description
The project entails local manufacturing of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria. It will leverage a novel proprietary automation technology for manufacturing of ITNs being developed in Europe and a strategic partnership with a leading European chemical manufacturing company to reduce costs, enabling cost-competitive Africa-based production and ITNs affordability, accessibility and supply security for effective malaria control in Africa.
Objectives
The aim is to support local ITN manufacturing in Africa using a novel and proprietary European manufacturing automation technology. This technology reduces labour-intensive portions of the ITN production process, reducing costs and improving affordability and accessibility of ITNs for malaria control in Africa.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Environmental aspects
The EIB will require that the Project is in line with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Under appraisal - 24/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).