HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Reference: 20250410
Release date: 24 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND

Location

Description

This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.

Objectives

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Comments

N/A

Sector(s)

  • Services - Financial and insurance activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Environmental aspects

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Procurement

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Status

Under appraisal - 15/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

