HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Release date: 24 October 2025
Location
Description
This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.
Objectives
The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.
Comments
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
Environmental aspects
The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
Procurement
The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
Status
Under appraisal - 15/07/2025
