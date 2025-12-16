ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

Release date: 29 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryARION BANKI HF
Location
Description
This is an intermediated framework loan supporting the development of the sustainable blue economy promoting innovation for resource efficiency across several blue economy sectors.
Additionality and Impact
This operation supports SMEs that promote the sustainable blue economy. The project will support smaller, innovative and high-growth companies investing in a sustainable and resource efficient blue economy. The operation thus helps improve access for smaller, innovative blue economy businesses to affordable financing. The operation will also ensure that investments follow a sustainable approach ensuring that these sectors can grow without depleting marine resources and securing long-term economic resilience. Investing in the blue economy also helps positioning the EU as a global leader in developing clean marine technologies, circular economy practices and develop the marine bioeconomy. Innovation will strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and competitiveness.
Objectives
The aim is to support new investments in projects supporting the blue economy and climate action and environmental sustainability.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 19/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).