EFSD PLUS MSME LOAN FACILITY (LE)

Reference: 20250354

Release date: 12 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The Lending Facility (LE) will enable eligible intermediaries to provide loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Central as well as Partner Countries (CPC) and EU Neighbourhood countries. The operation will include thematic windows focused on green transition, social inclusion and business growth. These loans will benefit from an EU guarantee under the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) Open Architecture (OA) and from EIB own-risk lending under the Global Finance Facility.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to green, inclusive and growth finance for MSMEs and mid-caps by working through eligible financial intermediaries in the relevant regions, and providing them long-term funding at attractive terms and conditions, including for thematic finance.

Comments

The EFSD+ Guarantee is a core instrument of the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, designed to mobilize private investment in regions where access to finance is limited and risks are high. It works by providing EU-backed guarantees to eligible financial institutions and investors, reducing their exposure to credit risk and encouraging them to finance projects that support sustainable development. These guarantees aim to foster economic growth, create jobs, and promote climate-friendly and socially inclusive investments in partner countries, particularly in fragile or vulnerable contexts.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 1108 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 18/08/2025