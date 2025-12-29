PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

Reference: 20250343

Release date: 19 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

DEPARTEMENT DES PYRENEES-ORIENTALES,SERVICE DEPARTEMENTAL D'INCENDIE ET DE SECOURS DES PYRENEES-ORIENTALES

The project concerns primarily the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities, as well as of other infrastructure receiving pupils and children, in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, contributing to digitalisation, energy efficiency measures and low carbon transition. The Project further comprises the financing of investments related to civil protection (fire-fighting and rescue services), including transversal operations to implement production of renewable energies, and modernise existing equipment and infrastructure.

Objectives

The project focuses on two main objectives: - Firstly, it foresees the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, in particular with respect to digitalisation, as well as works related to inclusive access and energy efficiency / transition. The aim is to modernise and improve the department's educational infrastructure to meet the evolving educational needs and mitigate climate risks faced by the sector. - Secondly, it concerns the construction, extension and rehabilitation of fire and rescue facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales, including transversal components related to renewable energies and renewing the fleet of vehicles. The objective is to improve and modernise the department's fire and rescue infrastructure by bringing facilities and equipment up to current standards, and to raise their level of preparedness against the increasing fire risks due to climate change.

Sector(s)

Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

Education - Education

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 211 million

Environmental aspects

Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational nor fire and rescue facilities, although they may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The EIB will further verify during the project appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. It will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the environmental and social sustainability framework (ESSF). The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives (CA&ES), in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Procurement

The EIB will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 29/12/2025