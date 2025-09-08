ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Release date: 19 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
Location
Description
The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.
Objectives
The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 8/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).