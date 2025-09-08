Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Reference: 20250342
Release date: 19 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

Location

Description

The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Objectives

The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 8/09/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
8 September 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Armenia Credit lines