SANTANDER PAN-EU DEFENCE SUPPLY CHAIN

Release date: 23 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
Pan-EU supply chain finance is linked to risk sharing operation where all final beneficiaries are EU buyers that are defence players as defined by the EIB.
Objectives
The primary objective is to improve access to finance to final beneficiaries in the security and defence sector.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 560 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 19/12/2025
