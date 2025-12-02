Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SANTANDER PAN-EU DEFENCE SUPPLY CHAIN

Reference: 20250338
Release date: 23 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Location

Description

Pan-EU supply chain finance is linked to risk sharing operation where all final beneficiaries are EU buyers that are defence players as defined by the EIB.

Objectives

The primary objective is to improve access to finance to final beneficiaries in the security and defence sector.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 560 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 19/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 December 2025
19 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

