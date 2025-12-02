SANTANDER PAN-EU DEFENCE SUPPLY CHAIN

Reference: 20250338

Release date: 23 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Pan-EU supply chain finance is linked to risk sharing operation where all final beneficiaries are EU buyers that are defence players as defined by the EIB.

Objectives

The primary objective is to improve access to finance to final beneficiaries in the security and defence sector.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 560 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 19/12/2025