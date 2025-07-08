Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Reference: 20250326
Release date: 18 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

Location

Description

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 70 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 22/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 July 2025
22 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

