UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Release date: 18 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPJSC JSB UKRGASBANK
Location
Description
The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 22/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).