UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Reference: 20250326

Release date: 18 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 70 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 22/07/2025