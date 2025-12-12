CO-INVESTMENT IMPAX SOLARISATION SYSTEMS GERMANY

Release date: 14 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryIMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT (AIFM) LTD
Location
Description
The operation is an EIB co-investment alongside the NEF IV fund, managed by Impax Asset Management, to finance small-scale photovoltaic installations and energy efficiency systems in commercial and industrial buildings across Germany. These systems include battery storage, heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations, smart meters, and related financing solutions.
Objectives
The aim is to develop decentralised generation assets and energy efficiency schemes that will help optimise energy consumption for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps, while contributing to national and EU energy and climate goals—particularly the decarbonisation of electricity production, the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels, and the enhancement of energy supply security.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
Environmental aspects
Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter will take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the co-investment vehicle will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Approved - 12/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).