Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BLUE SOLUTIONS SOLID STATE BATTERY DEMO LINE

Reference: 20250300
Release date: 12 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BLUE SOLUTIONS SAS

Location

Description

The project covers the implementation and operation of a demonstration manufacturing line for the production of innovative next-generation Solid State Battery (SSB) cells. The nominal cell production capacity of the line is about 200MWh per year.

Objectives

The aim is to provide automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other interested parties with qualification sample cells and small commercial volumes. While the promoter has extensive experience in research and development, including the production of earlier generations of cells, the demo line is conceived as a necessary pre-step to the implementation of a future gigafactory.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Environmental aspects

The project will be implemented in the promoter's existing facilities appropriate for the purpose. As no additional industrial facilities are needed and the activity itself, due to the small scale, does not fall under either Annex 1 or 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, no EIA process or screening-decision is mandated. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the "Seveso" Directive on controlling major chemical accident hazards 2012/18/EU apply.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Industry