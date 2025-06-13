CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA

Reference: 20250295

Release date: 7 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CEC BANK - SA

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will finance investments promoted by public sector entities in Romania.

Objectives

The aim is to support projects mainly located in the Just Transition regions of Romania.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/06/2025