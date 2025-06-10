TECH EU PETIT FORESTIER GREEN FLEET DEPLOYMENT

Release date: 18 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryGROUPE PETIT FORESTIER SAS
Location
Description
The project will support the investment carried out by Groupe Petit Forestier in the deployment of a green commercial fleet across several EU countries over the period 2026-2028.
Objectives
The aim is to support the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of foodstuffs, medical products, and other goods whose quality and preservation depend on the cold chain. It also includes non-refrigerated vehicles used for the transport of general merchandise. This initiative contributes to the decarbonisation of road transport and encourages the early adoption of clean vehicle technologies.
Sector(s)
- Services - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 389 million
Environmental aspects
The project is expected to generate positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants, and noise. It does not fall under the scope of the EIA Directive and is not expected to have significant adverse environmental effects.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed as a private company not subject to EU public procurement rules. If this assessment changes during appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to apply the relevant legislation.
Status
Under appraisal - 10/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).