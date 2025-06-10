TECH EU PETIT FORESTIER GREEN FLEET DEPLOYMENT

Reference: 20250294

Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

GROUPE PETIT FORESTIER SAS

The project will support the investment carried out by Groupe Petit Forestier in the deployment of a green commercial fleet across several EU countries over the period 2026-2028.

Objectives

The aim is to support the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of foodstuffs, medical products, and other goods whose quality and preservation depend on the cold chain. It also includes non-refrigerated vehicles used for the transport of general merchandise. This initiative contributes to the decarbonisation of road transport and encourages the early adoption of clean vehicle technologies.

Sector(s)

Services - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 389 million

Environmental aspects

The project is expected to generate positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants, and noise. It does not fall under the scope of the EIA Directive and is not expected to have significant adverse environmental effects.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed as a private company not subject to EU public procurement rules. If this assessment changes during appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to apply the relevant legislation.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/06/2025