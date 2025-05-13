EU-EGYPT TANMIYA GROWTH FUND II

Reference: 20250281

Release date: 3 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

TCV FUND MANAGER BV

This operation seeks to support private sector development in Egypt and is expected to foster trade between the EU and Egypt, in sectors supporting EU's Global Gateway priorities.

Objectives

The key project objectives include supporting the development of the private sector in Egypt, by increasing access to patient risk capital for - and providing managerial value-add to - local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This is expected to support the growth and institutionalisation of Egyptian private companies that are mostly family owned in the target segment. The fund will build on the strategy adopted in an inaugural fund. The fund manager will aim to create value through a hands-on approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies as well as enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and implementing appropriate digitalisation measures.

Sector(s)

Services - Financial and insurance activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 150 million (EUR 128 million)

Environmental aspects

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Procurement

N/A

Status

Under appraisal - 13/05/2025