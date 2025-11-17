Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250280
Release date: 17 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

Location

Description

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 7 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 35 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

