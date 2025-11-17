PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 17 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC PROCREDIT BANK
Location
Description
The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.
Objectives
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 7 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).