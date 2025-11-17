PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250280

Release date: 17 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 7 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 35 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Under appraisal