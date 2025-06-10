UKRGASBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY III

Reference: 20250279

Release date: 11 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

The operation consists in a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ukrgasbank in Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukrgasbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.





The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.





Thanks to this guarantee, Ukrgasbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates

Objectives

Through the intermediary, the aim is to eligible projects carried out by micro, medium-sized enterprises in eligible sectors in the country.

Comments

N/A

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 5 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 18/12/2025