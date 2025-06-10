UKRGASBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY III

Release date: 11 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPJSC JSB UKRGASBANK
Location
Description
The operation consists in a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ukrgasbank in Ukraine.
Additionality and Impact
This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukrgasbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.
The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.
Thanks to this guarantee, Ukrgasbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates
Objectives
Through the intermediary, the aim is to eligible projects carried out by micro, medium-sized enterprises in eligible sectors in the country.
Comments
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 18/12/2025
