UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Release date: 18 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTHE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
Location
Description
The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).
Objectives
The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 9/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).