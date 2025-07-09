Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Reference: 20250278
Release date: 18 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

Location

Description

The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).

Objectives

The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 8 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 9/07/2025

Milestone
Approved
9 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Ukraine Credit lines