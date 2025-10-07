AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES III

Reference: 20250273

Release date: 7 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

AGRICOVER CREDIT IFN SA

The operation consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with a long-standing financial intermediary to support micro-enterprises in the agriculture sector in Romania.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small-scale projects promoted by the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal