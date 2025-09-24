PROJECT AETHER

Reference: 20250241

Release date: 8 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

WOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA

The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.

Objectives

The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)

Environmental aspects

Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 5/01/2026