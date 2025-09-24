PROJECT AETHER

Release date: 8 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryWOJSKOWE ZAKLADY LOTNICZE NR 1 SA
Location
Description
The project will finance a selection of the Promoter's planned capital investments in maintenance facilities and infrastructure.
Objectives
The aim is to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of an EU-based player and consequently strengthen the EU supply chain resilience for Security and Defence technologies. The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
PLN 141 million (EUR 33 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 283 million (EUR 66 million)
Environmental aspects
Based on preliminary information, the project is unlikely to entail significant environmental impacts. The new construction will be built on the existing manufacturing sites which will not change their scope due to this project.
Procurement
The Promoter shall ensure that all project related contracts will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Signed - 5/01/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).