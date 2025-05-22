JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20250237

Release date: 10 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

JOENSUUN KAUPUNKI

The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.

Objectives

The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30 000 m² of renovated teaching space and around 18 000 m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.

Sector(s)

Education - Education

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 120 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 172 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 22/05/2025