EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

Release date: 6 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTURKIYE IHRACAT KREDI BANKASI AS
Location
Description
The loan will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporting mid-caps, targeting 100% contribution to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Objectives
The aim is to finance small renewable energy and energy efficiency projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Comments
The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 11/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).