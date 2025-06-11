EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

Reference: 20250229

Release date: 6 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

TURKIYE IHRACAT KREDI BANKASI AS

The loan will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporting mid-caps, targeting 100% contribution to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Objectives

The aim is to finance small renewable energy and energy efficiency projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Comments

The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 11/06/2025