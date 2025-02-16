TARTU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Release date: 21 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCITY OF TARTU
Location
Description
The project consists of a multisector municipal framework loan supporting investments in the City of Tartu for the period 2025–2030.
Objectives
The aim of the operation is to improve the quality of life for residents by supporting the City’s development plan. It focuses on urban infrastructure and education infrastructure. The operation contributes to Cohesion by promoting balanced territorial development and social inclusion. It does so through investments that enhance public services and infrastructure, helping to create more equitable and resilient communities.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 51 million
Environmental aspects
The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 8/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).