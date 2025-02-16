Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TARTU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20250216
Release date: 21 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CITY OF TARTU

Location

Description

The project consists of a multisector municipal framework loan supporting investments in the City of Tartu for the period 2025–2030.

Objectives

The aim of the operation is to improve the quality of life for residents by supporting the City’s development plan. It focuses on urban infrastructure and education infrastructure. The operation contributes to Cohesion by promoting balanced territorial development and social inclusion. It does so through investments that enhance public services and infrastructure, helping to create more equitable and resilient communities.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 51 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 8/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Estonia Urban development