TARTU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20250216

Release date: 21 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CITY OF TARTU

The project consists of a multisector municipal framework loan supporting investments in the City of Tartu for the period 2025–2030.

Objectives

The aim of the operation is to improve the quality of life for residents by supporting the City’s development plan. It focuses on urban infrastructure and education infrastructure. The operation contributes to Cohesion by promoting balanced territorial development and social inclusion. It does so through investments that enhance public services and infrastructure, helping to create more equitable and resilient communities.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 51 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 8/07/2025