PROJECT AJAX

Release date: 20 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryREPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Location
Description
The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1611 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 14/05/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).