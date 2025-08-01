UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

Release date: 22 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTHE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
Location
Description
The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Ukraine.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in the country, thereby contributing to economic resilience and job-creating activities.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 1/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).