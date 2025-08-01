UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

Reference: 20250211

Release date: 22 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in the country, thereby contributing to economic resilience and job-creating activities.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 1/08/2025