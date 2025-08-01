Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

Reference: 20250211
Release date: 22 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

Location

Description

The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in the country, thereby contributing to economic resilience and job-creating activities.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 1/08/2025

Milestone
Approved
1 August 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Ukraine Credit lines