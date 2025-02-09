ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG

Reference: 20250209

Release date: 16 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

VERKEHRSBETRIEBE HAMBURG-HOLSTEIN GMBH

The project consists of (i) the reconstruction and expansion of the existing depot Schenefeld including instalment of charging equipment for electric vehicles, and (ii) the acquisition of 120 standard electric buses (12m length), 52 articulated electric buses (18m length) and 16 small electric buses (6.8m length).

Objectives

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas, as it will improve public transport services and therewith maintain or increase the modal share of public transport. Moreover, it is expected to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services which facilitate access to employment, education and urban services, and enhance an already affordable mobility solution.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 125 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 337 million

Environmental aspects

The manufacturing of the new electric buses does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU as it is not listed in the Annexes of the EIA Directive. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for rolling stock. Arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be further assessed during appraisal. For the Depot works, based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions because it will improve public transport services and therewith maintain or increase the modal share of public transport.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/06/2025