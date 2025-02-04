TECHEU - WROCLAW UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY

Reference: 20250204

Release date: 28 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

POLITECHNIKA WROCLAWSKA

The project will finance the construction of new facilities and the renovation of existing ones at the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (Politechnika Wroclawska – PWr) campus. This includes the creation of the Wroclaw Tech Innovation Park “LEM”.

Objectives

The project aims to modernise the existing campus and establish the Wroclaw Tech Innovation Park “LEM”. The park will comprise several new and refurbished buildings and will focus on research, development and innovation in life sciences, energy and materials. As an integral part of the campus, the new infrastructure will also support the university’s educational activities. The project also includes the procurement of scientific equipment.

Sector(s)

Education - Education

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 600 million (EUR 142 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 1306 million (EUR 308 million)

Environmental aspects

Council Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurements conducted by the Promoter to this point were already in line with the above regulations.

Status

Under appraisal