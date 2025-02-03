REGIONE PIEMONTE EU BLENDING

Reference: 20250203

Release date: 26 August 2025

The project supports the measures of Regione Piemonte aimed at strengthening local private sector entities by addressing their working capital and investment needs.

Objectives

The operation aims to provide funding to acceptable intermediaries to provide financing to private sector entities, across EIB eligible sectors in the Regione Piemonte territory (Italy). A portion of the operation might also contribute to other EIB policy objectives, which will be assessed during the appraisal.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 21/07/2025