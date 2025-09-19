Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20250188
Release date: 19 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA

Location

Description

The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

Objectives

100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 60 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

