BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Release date: 19 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA
Location
Description
The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.
Objectives
100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).