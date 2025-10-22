Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANK OF INDUSTRY HEALTHCARE LOAN (HDX)

Reference: 20250173
Release date: 29 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANK OF INDUSTRY LTD

Location

Description

Support to healthcare manufacturing projects in Nigeria addressing unmet medical needs including research and development and the manufacturing of medicinal products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, and nutritional products through a financing facility of €50 million loan to the Bank of Industry.

Objectives

The principal objective of the project is to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare systems by investing in local manufacturing of medical devices and pharmaceuticals and medical research through a financial sector credit line under the Human Development Window mandate. The credit line is being put in place in parallel to a partial portfolio guarantee of up to €25 million. The financing package will be an important contributor to Nigeria's ambitions for self-sufficiency in managing its healthcare systems and supplying crucial medicines locally.

Sector(s)

  • Services - Financial and insurance activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Environmental aspects

The final beneficiaries benefiting from EIB financing will be required to comply with the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Procurement

The borrower and the sub-projects will be required to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement where applicable.

Status

Signed - 21/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 October 2025
21 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

