ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE II

Reference: 20250164

Release date: 3 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACQUE VERONESI SCARL

The project will finance part of the Promoter's investment programme in water supply, wastewater and stormwater management infrastructure during the period 2025 - 2029.

Objectives

The aim is to support the Promoter's in providing integrated water services in 77 municipalities in the Province of Verona (Veneto Region). In particular, the project consists of numerous small to medium size investments to reduce water losses, increase water security, reduce flooding and protect the environment.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 60 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 151 million

Environmental aspects

The environmental impact of the underlying investment components is minimal, with the principal effects occurring predominantly during the construction phase (noise, dust, traffic etc) and not normally requiring a full environmental and impact assessment (EIA). At this stage, none of the investments are expected to require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The Project will not have an impact on Natura 2000 or other protected areas. The Promoter is required to comply with all relevant national and European legislation. Overall, the project is expected to bring substantial environmental quality improvements, notably in terms of higher ecological quality of surface and groundwater resources, as well as a more rational use of water resources and reinforcement of adaptation to extreme weather events, thereby increasing the resilience to potential effects of climate change.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal