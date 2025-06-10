KREDOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 5 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC KREDOBANK
Location
Description
The operation consists of an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Kredobank in Ukraine.
Objectives
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thereby provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 6 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 22/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).