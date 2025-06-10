Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
KREDOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250161
Release date: 5 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

JSC KREDOBANK

Location

Description

The operation consists of an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Kredobank in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thereby provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 6 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 30 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 22/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
22 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

