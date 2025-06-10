Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PIRAEUS BANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250160
Release date: 23 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

JSC PIRAEUS BANK ICB

Location

Description

The operation consists of a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Piraeus Bank in Ukraine.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus enhance access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 3 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 16 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 19/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
19 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

