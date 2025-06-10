PIRAEUS BANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 23 May 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC PIRAEUS BANK ICB
Location
Description
The operation consists of a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Piraeus Bank in Ukraine.
Objectives
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus enhance access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 3 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 16 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 19/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).