BANK LVIV GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 18 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC JOINT STOCK BANK LVIV
Location
Description
EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Bank Lviv in Ukraine.
Objectives
Partial portfolio guarantee provided to Bank Lviv in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 11/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).