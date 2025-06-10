Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANK LVIV GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250159
Release date: 18 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

JSC JOINT STOCK BANK LVIV

Location

Description

EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Bank Lviv in Ukraine.

Objectives

Partial portfolio guarantee provided to Bank Lviv in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 5 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 11/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
11 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Ukraine Credit lines