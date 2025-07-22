PRIVATBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 22 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC COMMERCIAL BANK PRIVATBANK
Location
Description
Partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II provided to Privatbank in Ukraine.
Objectives
Partial portfolio guarantee provided to PrivatBank in Ukraine under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, enabling the bank to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 16 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
