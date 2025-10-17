OEIRAS URBAN RENEWAL FL

Reference: 20250137

Release date: 22 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MUNICIPIO DE OEIRAS

The OEIRAS URBAN RENEWAL project consists of the Multi-annual investment plan (2025-2029) of the Municipality of Oeiras in Portugal. It includes the development and enhancement of social infrastructure, such as educational facilities, social housing, care facilities and public buildings. Additionally, the project focuses on the renovation and improvement of open spaces and green areas, as well as the modernisation of urban roads.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to further developing the Municipality of Oeiras and improving both its living and business conditions. The project will improve urban mobility and foster economic development, considering the changes in demographic and economic conditions.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 80 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 160 million

Environmental aspects

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. For schemes triggering art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, the compliance with this WFD will be further examined during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, pollution prevention, and protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems. Finally, the project is expected to contribute to improve social inclusion, in particular through those schemes directly connected to mixed and integrated development as the ones on the social/affordable housing sector.

Procurement

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/ EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/12/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 17/10/2025