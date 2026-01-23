BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION

Release date: 23 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJSC ELEKTROPRIVREDA SRBIJE BELGRADE
Location
Description
The operation is an allocation under a signed framework loan, EPS Green Financing, for the rehabilitation of two existing power units at the Bistrica hydropower plant (HPP).
Objectives
The primary objective is to extend the technical lifetime of the existing HPPs for the next 30 years. The project also aims to increase electricity generation from hydropower plants by improving production efficiency. Indirectly, it will strengthen the capacity of the entire power system to balance the expected increase in electricity generation from intermittent energy sources, mainly wind and solar power.
Comments
This project is expected to benefit from a grant contribution of up to EUR 7.46 million under the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), supporting its preparation and implementation
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 52 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59 million
Environmental aspects
Based on the Screen-Out Decision issued by the Competent Authority (Ministry of Environmental Protection) in 2024, the rehabilitation works do not entail substantial adverse environmental or social impacts, and no resettlement is foreseen. The negative impacts of the project identified during the environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening are only during the project implementation phase. They may include increased dust levels, noise, vibrations and pollutants from machinery and vehicles on site, and disturbance from workers on site. These impacts are likely to be mitigated through good construction management and communication with the local community. The works of the Project will not increase the installed capacity of the power plant, and will not negatively alter the water use at the basin level. All project's potential environmental impacts will be reviewed during the appraisal stage. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant EU public procurement rules.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).