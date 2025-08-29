SELLA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Release date: 29 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCA SELLA SPA
Location
Description
The operation consists of a G4M guarantee of up to EUR 100m to support Italian mid-caps through the intermediary.
Objectives
The aim is to support the final beneficiaries in their investment and growth efforts as well as their working capital needs. The EIB guarantee will also enhance Banca Sella Spa's lending capacity and risk appetite on a "semi-granular" portfolio of mid-cap loans which will benefit from a financial advantage in their risk pricing and cost of lending. Additionally, the EIB support will attract diverse funding sources for Italian mid-caps.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Environmental aspects
The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).