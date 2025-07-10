Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CROATIAN SUSTAINABLE FOREST MANAGEMENT

Reference: 20250093
Release date: 23 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

HRVATSKE SUME DOO

Location

Description

The project will finance the investment programme 2025-2029 of the Croatian State Forest Company in the fields of climate adaptation, forest restoration, sustainable forest management and value chains.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance the quality, sustainability, and climate change resilience of forest ecosystems through investments in sustainable forest management, afforestation, forest restoration, forest protection, wildfire prevention and infrastructure, in line with national and EU environmental and climate legislation.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, the Project will ensure continued compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

Procurement

The Promoter, a public entity operating in the forest industry, has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU will apply, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Croatia Agriculture, fisheries, forestry