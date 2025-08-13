Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Reference: 20250092
Release date: 2 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

EDAP TMS SA

Location

Description

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

Objectives

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 36 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 78 million

Environmental aspects

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

Procurement

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 17/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 August 2025
17 October 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Industry